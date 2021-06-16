Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Update

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 637.0 days.

Shares of MLRYY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. 940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mail.ru Group has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $372.73 million for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

