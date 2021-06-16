Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires 13,630 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $29,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.32. The stock had a trading volume of 141,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.11. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $258.59.

