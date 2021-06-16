Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. ProShares Pet Care ETF comprises about 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.80% of ProShares Pet Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,805,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAWZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,795. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74.

