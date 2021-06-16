Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,830 VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF makes up about 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,128. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98.

