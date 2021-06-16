Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,010 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 4.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $38,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.62. 3,125,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

