Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.87% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $38,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $498,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 142,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.45. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.