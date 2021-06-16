Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $5.53 Million in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. ProShares Online Retail ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

ONLN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,800. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74.

