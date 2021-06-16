Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New $46.62 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 685,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,615,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 5.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.