Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 3.25% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSTR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,529. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89.

