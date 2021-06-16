Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases 78,390 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 7.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $64,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. 633,753 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.