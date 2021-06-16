Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 28,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,554. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.