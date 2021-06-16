Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 97,090 SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up 0.8% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 190.5% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,090,000 after buying an additional 159,649 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of KOMP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.56. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.