Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $22,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $158.68. 50,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

