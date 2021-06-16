Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 129,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 2.35% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000.

CNBS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,986. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94.

