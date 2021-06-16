MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager John J. Lawlor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $57,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,282 shares of company stock worth $349,123.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,984,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 176,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 56,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $24.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

