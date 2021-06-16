Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$90.58. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$90.58, with a volume of 144 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

