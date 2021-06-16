Maker Price Tops $2,992.28 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $91.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $2,992.28 or 0.07729407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.