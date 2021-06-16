Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.79% of Malibu Boats worth $145,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

