Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stake Lowered by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,869 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Malibu Boats worth $63,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,588. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

