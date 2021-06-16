MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149508 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00184793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00942612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.13 or 1.00064361 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.