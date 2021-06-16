Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. 200,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 101,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

