Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. 105,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,372. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

