MarketPeak Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00767148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07796097 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.