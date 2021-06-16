MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT remained flat at $$25.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 133,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $486.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

