Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 4.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 7,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 794,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $602.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,085,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

