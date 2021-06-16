Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,090 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $131,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
