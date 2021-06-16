Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,090 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $131,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

