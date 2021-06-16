McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $236.45. 18,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

