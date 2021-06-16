Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64.

On Thursday, April 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $361,022.75.

MDLA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

