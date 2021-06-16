Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci Sells 3,134 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $98,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 876,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,423,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $72,787.55.

Medallia stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 1,148,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 6,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallia by 4,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 807,499 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

