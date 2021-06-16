Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,812 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Medallia worth $43,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Medallia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 48,959 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. 24,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,642,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,861 shares of company stock worth $10,562,582 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

