Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,103 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Medical Properties Trust worth $35,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 238,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,915. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

