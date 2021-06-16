Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $271.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.50 million and the highest is $276.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $205.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.04. Medpace has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total transaction of $3,160,298.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,407,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

