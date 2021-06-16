Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 5.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $146,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.02. 298,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

