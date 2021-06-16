megaBONK Market Capitalization Reaches $350,745.81 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $350,745.81 and $7,787.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00753389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.76 or 0.07667953 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.