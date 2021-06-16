Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $385,259.08

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $385,259.08 and $45.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00440752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,535,262 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

