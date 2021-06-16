Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Up 39.9% in May

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the May 13th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

