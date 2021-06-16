Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Position Cut by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,571,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,796 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 3.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 1.16% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $110,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after buying an additional 981,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after buying an additional 373,881 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after buying an additional 1,894,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 83,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

