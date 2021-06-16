Meter Governance Price Tops $2.83 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00007301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $705,639.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

