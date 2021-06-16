Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.8 days.

MTTWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTTWF remained flat at $$12.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21. Metro has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

