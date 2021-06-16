MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCBS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.52. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

MCBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.