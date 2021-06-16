MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

