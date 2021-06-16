Michael Descheneaux Sells 4,012 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $16.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.06. The stock had a trading volume of 551,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,108. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $560.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

