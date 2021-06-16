Michael L. Manelis Sells 10,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael L. Manelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 110,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

