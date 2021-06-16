Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $162,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $191.46 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

