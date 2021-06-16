Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,562 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $191.46 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

