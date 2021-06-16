Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $191.46 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

