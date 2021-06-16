Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 184,046 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $119,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $191.46 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

