Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $191.46 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.