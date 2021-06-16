Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,416,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 63,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,276.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 704,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $166,186,000 after purchasing an additional 100,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 184,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $191.46 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

