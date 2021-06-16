MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,590. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.